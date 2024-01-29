Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Sometimes the more you want it, the harder it is to grasp.

You can’t question that Zay Flowers had tunnel vision on that pivotal fourth-quarter drive — wanted it even more because of the taunting penalty that had hurt the team moments before.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: The Ravens’ offense let a golden Super Bowl opportunity slip from its hands