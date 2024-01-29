Listen Live
Local

The Ravens’ offense let a golden Super Bowl opportunity slip from its hands

Published on January 29, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

Sometimes the more you want it, the harder it is to grasp.

You can’t question that Zay Flowers had tunnel vision on that pivotal fourth-quarter drive — wanted it even more because of the taunting penalty that had hurt the team moments before.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Related Stories

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: The Ravens’ offense let a golden Super Bowl opportunity slip from its hands

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

More from Magic 95.9

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close