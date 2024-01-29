Woman Leaves her $2.8 Million Fortune To Her Family…. Pets!

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Elderly mom leaving $2.8M inheritance to pets after she claims kids never visited her when she was sick

First up.

An elderly woman, feeling neglected by her family has a change of heart and changes her will. In her revised will she left her fortune to family but just not her kids. She swapped her three children for her family pets.

A decision she claims she reached after her children never visited her even when she was old and sick. So feeling abandoned during her old age, she decided her loyal furry companions deserved her wealth more than her absent offspring.

Her beloved pets, who she credits with being her only comfort during her golden years, are now the recipients of a $2.8 million family fortune.

The new will ensures her pets will be well-cared for even after she’s gone. All the money will be entrusted to a local veterinary clinic, tasked with providing the animals with a life of luxury.

Talk about a come up. These pets hit the jackpot.

On the other hand her kids have to feel horrible about losing their inheritance to the family pets but also to know your Mother so hurt that she would even make such a decision.

Love on your family.