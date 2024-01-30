Listen Live
Local

MDTA Police Vehicle Shot In Work Zone At I-395 Ramp off Of I-95 In Baltimore

Published on January 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Crime Scene

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Police are investigating after a Maryland Transportation Authority Police vehicle was struck by gunfire early Tuesday in a work zone at the I-395 ramp off I-95 in Baltimore.

According to police, the incident happened while an officer was assisting with a work zone closure around 2:15 a.m. when a shot was fired from a passing vehicle which struck an unmarked Dodge Charger that had its emergency lights on.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

The officer was not injured. MDTA Police investigators say they are aware of other shootings that took place in Prince George’s County and Washington D.C. Tuesday morning and are actively working to determine if these incidents are connected.

No further details were immediately released.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

The post MDTA Police Vehicle Shot In Work Zone At I-395 Ramp off Of I-95 In Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.

MDTA Police Vehicle Shot In Work Zone At I-395 Ramp off Of I-95 In Baltimore  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Magic 95.9

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close