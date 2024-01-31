Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Three days after tossing aside Ravens kicker Justin Tucker’s helmet, practice footballs and kicking tripod during pregame warmups at Sunday’s AFC championship game, Kansas Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was back to defending his turf.

On an episode of his “New Heights” podcast released Wednesday, Kelce expressed amusement at how he’d been depicted as the “bad guy” for removing Tucker’s gear from an area where quarterback Patrick Mahomes was warming up more than an hour before kickoff.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Here’s Travis Kelce’s not-so-nice take on pregame incident with Justin Tucker

