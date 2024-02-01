Sherri Shepherd, Yvonne Orji And More Stun At The American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women Runway Show

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States, and Black women are disproportionally affected? Understanding the risk factors and prevention strategies can save many lives. Movements like the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women are changing how we show up for ourselves.

In a star-studded celebration of progress toward health equity, influential figures in music, entertainment, fashion, and philanthropy came together with the American Heart Association last night. The occasion — the Red Dress Collection® Concert, the marquee event of the Go Red for Women campaign, hosted at the Appel Room in Jazz at Lincoln Center, New York City. This annual event paid homage to the Red Dress Collection fashion show tradition. It amplified the importance of women’s heart health through musical performances and personal stories of those affected by cardiovascular issues. HelloBeautiful was on the scene, and you best believe a time was had!

The event was hosted by Daytime Emmy Award-winning personality, Sherri Shepherd, and featured country music sensation Mickey Guyton, who gave us looks. She dressed in Sergio Hudson on the red carpet, slipped on custom RC Caylan for her performance, and slayed the runway in Monetre.

The stars ripped the runway at the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women runway show

Headliner, Demi Lovato, was introduced by Damar Hamlin, a cardiac arrest survivor and American Heart Association national ambassador. Lovato’s setlist included chart-toppers like “Confident” and “Cool for the Summer,” closing the impactful evening.

Red haute couture moments, symbolizing sisterhood against cardiovascular disease, were woven throughout the show. Notable personalities from stage and screen, such as Yvonne Orji in Jovana Louis, Dominique Jackson in Coral Castillo, and Samira Wiley in Le Thanh Hoa, graced the event in designer ensembles.

The event also received support from KISS USA, aligning with the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement. Sponsored by CVS Health, this movement aims to heighten awareness of women’s heart health and catalyze positive change in improving women’s lives at every stage. Discover resources for supporting women’s heart health at GoRedforWomen.org.

DON’T MISS…

12 Street Style Looks From Paris Fashion Week You Can Wear This Winter Season

Sherri Shepherd, Yvonne Orji And More Stun At The American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women Runway Show was originally published on hellobeautiful.com