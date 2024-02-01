Victoria Monét Shines Bright In Good American’s Latest Campaign

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Ahead of the upcoming GRAMMY Awards, Good American is thrilled to unveil its latest campaign featuring seven-time GRAMMY nominee Victoria Monét. We know she gets it from her mama, so it’s guaranteed to be fire.

Victoria Monet shines in Good American’s latest campaign

The campaign highlights the season’s finest offerings, seamlessly blending the songbird’s unique styling vision. It showcases the latest denim trends like the slit mini skirt, the popular Better Than Leather collection, and new footwear that get the job done in more ways than one. Ranging from bold statement pieces to everyday essentials, the collection reflects Good American’s dedication to providing fashion-forward options for all body types, igniting a sense of empowerment and stardom.

As a brand dedicated to empowering women and fostering confidence and strength, Good American is honored to have Victoria Monét as the face of their latest campaign. This collaboration celebrates feminine power and the well-deserved spotlight that Victoria shines in.

Emma Grede, Co-Founder and CEO of Good American, said, “We couldn’t be more proud to feature Victoria Monét as the face of our Spring ’24 campaign. We have always prioritized uplifting and supporting women achieving extraordinary things, and Victoria’s incredible talent deserves all the accolades. She epitomizes the strength and resilience that our brand proudly represents, so we couldn’t wait to give her the spotlight she undeniably deserves.”

Looking at the collection, it’s most definitely giving denim dream. My eyes were immediately drawn to the Slouchy Boots. Good American has meticulously considered every element, ensuring the slouchy design provides not just style but also unparalleled support, stability, and strength. The thoughtful incorporation of denim, pointed toes, knee-high shafts, fabric slouch detail, and a cloud sole ensures all-day comfort without compromising fashion. With this design, you can trust that the brand left no stone unturned, delivering a reliable and chic style.

Another eye-catching piece is the Oversized Denim Jumpsuit, coupled with the slouch boots. This piece exceeds expectations with its bold silhouette that effortlessly accentuates an hourglass figure by cinching at the waist. Complete with a classic collar, convenient front buttons, and practical chest pockets; it combines comfort with everyday functionality.

Victoria Monét Shines Bright In Good American's Latest Campaign was originally published on hellobeautiful.com