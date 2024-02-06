Listen Live
Jury reaches split verdict in ex-Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby mortgage fraud trial

Published on February 6, 2024

Mosby maintains innocence in face of federal indictment

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby reached a split verdict on Tuesday on charges related to her purchase of two luxury vacation homes in Florida while serving as the city’s top prosecutor.

Mosby, 44, a Democrat who was in office from 2015-2023, stood trial in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt on two counts of making a false statement on a loan application.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Jury reaches split verdict in ex-Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby mortgage fraud trial

 

