Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby reached a split verdict on Tuesday on charges related to her purchase of two luxury vacation homes in Florida while serving as the city’s top prosecutor.

Mosby, 44, a Democrat who was in office from 2015-2023, stood trial in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt on two counts of making a false statement on a loan application.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Jury reaches split verdict in ex-Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby mortgage fraud trial