A Different Lesson Plan: Teacher Admits To Sneaking Into Her 14 Year Old Students Home For Sex

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Married Virginia teacher admits to sneaking into 14-year-old student’s home to have sex in his bed

Next,

Some times the truth will set you free, or it could get you locked up.

A married Virginia teacher admits to having sex with her 14-year-old student throughout the school year at his home.

The teacher, a 25-year-old woman, pled guilty to four charges of carnal knowledge and one count of indecent liberties with a minor, both felonies.

County Commonwealth’s Attorney said that on several occasions, she would go to the victim’s house and have sexual intercourse with the student. Also that her DNA was recovered from his bed linens.

Adding in a statement, that the brave action of those who brought this matter to the attention of the Police. We are always asking people if they see something unusual, or not quite right, to say something.” Adding, “Because of their efforts, this predator is off the streets, out of our schools, and will be held accountable for her actions.”

The teacher remains in custody without bond and faces 50 years in jail when sentenced on May 20.

And there is another reason for you to meet your kids teachers and pay attention to who they are around.

Teachers can be more than teachers and friends can be more than friends. Got to be careful.