Family Tragedy: A Baby Decapitated During Birth Ruled Homicide

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Death of baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital is ruled a homicide

Lastly,

A tragic story for a family who had to experience the death of their new born baby.

During the birth process the baby was beheaded in an Atlanta hospital and it’s now being ruled a homicide.

The Medical Examiner’s office said, Treveon Taylor died on July 9 as a result of “actions of another person” during his complicated birth.

According to the parent’s lawsuit, the baby stopped descending during birth. All because its shoulders could not fit through her pelvic area. While stuck in the vaginal canal, a doctor allegedly performed a cesarean section too late, resulting in “excessive tension” on the baby’s head and causing it to detach from the body.

The lawsuit also alleges that the doctor did not tell the parents about the decapitation and refused to let them hold the baby after his death. Also that the hospital staff allegedly showed the parents the baby wrapped tightly in a blanket with his head propped on top. They were also accused of telling the couple an autopsy wasn’t necessary and pressuring them to cremate the baby’s remains.

To make it worse. The parents claim they were not aware of the decapitation until they received a phone call from the funeral home, who wondered why they received a decapitated baby from a hospital and not the medical examiner’s office or law enforcement.

That doctor is no longer employed at the medical center involved. And the hospital sympathized with the family but denied any allegations.

How sad and scary to know that they almost didn’t find out.

Talk about accountability in Healthcare. How many times do mistakes get covered up.