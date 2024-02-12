Friday is the last day for City Hall hopefuls to file a run for office with the state elections board. Candidates have until 9 p.m. to file their paperwork to appear on primary ballots.
The following candidates had submitted their paperwork as of 9 p.m. Friday. The Banner will update this page throughout the day. All names are as they were submitted to the State Board of Elections.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Here’s who is running for office in Baltimore this year
-
RIP Joe Madison: Tributes Pour In After ‘The Black Eagle’ Radio Legend And Activist Dies At 74
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Suge Knight Says Snoop Dogg’s Wife is Going on Exotic Excursions with Other Men!
-
Former ‘Family Matters’ Star Darius McCrary Says Every Man In Hollywood Has Been ‘Touched’
-
Drake Trends After The Boy Shows Off The “Boy” In Leaked Video
-
Michael Regan Is Confirmed To Become Leader Of The EPA
-
Police investigate Ravens’ Zay Flowers in alleged domestic assault
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: Tyre Nichols Fallout