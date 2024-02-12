Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

On a small dealership lot northeast of downtown Baltimore, dozens of used cars await new owners. Just around the corner, a banner on the side of a building promotes “VIRGINIA TAGS” and lists a phone number.

This sign isn’t the only one making such an offer. The promotion for “Virginia tags” can be found on signs around the city and on social media posts, with some even offering delivery.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Why are so many Virginia license plates on Baltimore’s streets?

