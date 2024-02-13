Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

MB Lawncare and Curb Appeal

Business Description: ” Dependable, Affordable, Professional.” Business Website: https://www.mb-lawncare.com/ All Together Assisted Living

Business Description: “We obligate ourselves to your health and welfare because here at All Together Assisted Living, you are our family.”

Business Website: IG @allstaffingmd, FB @All Staffing Inc., Twitter @allstaffinginc

Zap That Tax

Business Description: “Done fast, done right the first time at Zap That Tax.” Business Website: https://www.zapthattax.com/

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [2-13-2024] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com