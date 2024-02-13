Woman & Baby Found Dead Inside Of West Baltimore Home

Baltimore City Police are investigating the deaths of a 32-year-old woman and a one-year-old baby.
According to police, the woman and child were found dead inside a home in the 1800 block of McCulloh Street.
They said no signs of foul play are apparent as the cause of death is still being determined.
No additional details were provided.
