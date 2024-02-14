New Study: Gun Violence In Black Communities Don’t Compare To Others.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Black Americans account for 60% of firearm homicides each year, report finds

They say numbers don’t lie.

The Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence analyzed firearm mortality data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention between 2017 and 2021. And the results were alarming.

Black people make up just 14% of the US population, yet they account for a staggering 60% of all gun homicides. That’s a massive disparity.

It’s even wider among young adults, with Black people aged 18-24 experiencing a gun homicide rate 19 times higher than white people in the same age group.

In 2020, gun violence became the leading cause of death for all children, but it’s been the leading cause of death for Black children since 2006, Which is just saddening.

To make it worse, Black people are killed 2.7 times more than white people by the police and are 27% of people shot and killed by the police since 2015, the report showed.

And then you talk about the trauma and mental health issues that families have to deal with as well.

Very scary.