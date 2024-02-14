The D.O.T. Has Zero Tolerance For Violent And Unruly Passengers on Flights and Reminds Of The Consequences.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Transport Department reminded fliers they can get a $37,000 fine for misbehaving on planes — after 2 passengers were filmed in a midair fistfight

Lastly,

If you are thinking about flying, the Department of Transportation wants to remind you that passengers are expected to behave on flights.

This comes after all the madness that has been happening on flights. like the fist fight that broke out on a southwest flight to Hawaii when two passengers decided to solve their dispute by engaging in a fist fight. The altercation took place one hour into a six hour flight.

And I guess the Department of Transportation has had it. On a social media post they said our department has zero tolerance for violent or unruly behavior aboard an aircraft. And reminded passengers that if you act out on a plane, you could face serious consequences, including fines up to $37,000 and even criminal charges.

So far, 42 days into the year, the Federal Aviation Administration has already received 206 reports of unruly passengers

The number of unruly passenger incidents has been declining since the record 5,973 in 2021. But last year’s 2,075 was still double the numbers seen pre-COVID.

The way my bank account is set up… I’m not fighting on any planes. We’re just gonna have a mean mugging contest.