Alabama Supreme Court Reshapes Legal Definition of Parenthood.

CLOSE
THE BUZZ!
Alabama Supreme Court rules frozen embryos are ‘children’
Next,
The being a parent thing just got a lot more interesting in the state of Alabama.
That is because Alabama’s Supreme Court has made a significant ruling. They declared that frozen embryos are considered children under state law. This means they are now subject to legislation dealing with the wrongful death of a minor, stating that it “applies to all unborn children, regardless of their location.”
The decision came about due to a lawsuit brought by a group of in vitro fertilization (IVF) patients. Their frozen embryos were destroyed in December 2020 when a patient accidentally dropped them on the ground. The plaintiffs argued that the clinic violated Alabama’s Wrongful Death of a Minor Act, which covers unborn children.
I wonder if there are other benefits, like if you can claim frozen embryos’ on your taxes?
Source: The Hill
More from Magic 95.9
-
Our Favorite Super Bowl Memes, Moments, Music and Random MESS
-
Suge Knight Says Snoop Dogg’s Wife is Going on Exotic Excursions with Other Men!
-
Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan Reportedly Break Up, X Reacts
-
Mike Epps Calls Shannon Sharpe “Madea’s Sister” Amid Beef Over ‘Club Shay Shay’ Invite
-
Drake Trends After The Boy Shows Off The “Boy” In Leaked Video
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: Tyre Nichols Fallout
-
Police investigate Ravens’ Zay Flowers in alleged domestic assault
-
"Health is Wealth" - Ask The Experts Podcast 12/16/23