Alabama Supreme Court Reshapes Legal Definition of Parenthood.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Alabama Supreme Court rules frozen embryos are ‘children’

Next,

The being a parent thing just got a lot more interesting in the state of Alabama.

That is because Alabama’s Supreme Court has made a significant ruling. They declared that frozen embryos are considered children under state law. This means they are now subject to legislation dealing with the wrongful death of a minor, stating that it “applies to all unborn children, regardless of their location.”

The decision came about due to a lawsuit brought by a group of in vitro fertilization (IVF) patients. Their frozen embryos were destroyed in December 2020 when a patient accidentally dropped them on the ground. The plaintiffs argued that the clinic violated Alabama’s Wrongful Death of a Minor Act, which covers unborn children.

I wonder if there are other benefits, like if you can claim frozen embryos’ on your taxes?