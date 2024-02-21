School’s “Segregated Doors” Display for Black History Month Sparks Controversy

CLOSE
THE BUZZ!
North Carolina School ‘Celebrates’ Black History Month by Terrorizing Children
First up.
Schools across the US are celebrating Black History Month, but one North Carolina high school’s decorations left the community fuming. Photos show classroom doors labeled “colored entrance” and “white entrance,” mimicking segregation-era department stores.
Above the doors, a sign read, “Sears Department Store 1930,” recalling a time when Black people and white people in this country weren’t allowed to use the same doors, bathroom, or even water fountains.
While the intent might have been educational, the school district wasn’t impressed. They called the display “inappropriate” and removed it immediately. They emphasized that lessons about history should be age-appropriate and aligned with curriculum standards.
The school district also said moving moving forward, that its teachers will be retrained in the specific social studies curriculum practices that can be utilized in lesson plans to teach students.
Source: The Root
More from Magic 95.9
-
Our Favorite Super Bowl Memes, Moments, Music and Random MESS
-
Suge Knight Says Snoop Dogg’s Wife is Going on Exotic Excursions with Other Men!
-
Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan Reportedly Break Up, X Reacts
-
Mike Epps Calls Shannon Sharpe “Madea’s Sister” Amid Beef Over ‘Club Shay Shay’ Invite
-
Police investigate Ravens’ Zay Flowers in alleged domestic assault
-
"Health is Wealth" - Ask The Experts Podcast 12/16/23
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: Tyre Nichols Fallout
-
D.L. Hughley Responds to Moniques Interview on Club Shay Shay