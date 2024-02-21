School’s “Segregated Doors” Display for Black History Month Sparks Controversy

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

North Carolina School ‘Celebrates’ Black History Month by Terrorizing Children

Schools across the US are celebrating Black History Month, but one North Carolina high school’s decorations left the community fuming. Photos show classroom doors labeled “colored entrance” and “white entrance,” mimicking segregation-era department stores.

Above the doors, a sign read, “Sears Department Store 1930,” recalling a time when Black people and white people in this country weren’t allowed to use the same doors, bathroom, or even water fountains.

While the intent might have been educational, the school district wasn’t impressed. They called the display “inappropriate” and removed it immediately. They emphasized that lessons about history should be age-appropriate and aligned with curriculum standards.

The school district also said moving moving forward, that its teachers will be retrained in the specific social studies curriculum practices that can be utilized in lesson plans to teach students.