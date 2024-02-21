Baltimore Secures Major Win in Lawsuit Against Ghost Gun Company

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore settles lawsuit with Polymer80, manufacturer of ghost guns

Baltimore City just scored a major victory in the fight against untraceable firearms, settling a lawsuit with the leading manufacturer of ghost guns for $1.2 million. This landmark deal not only brings financial compensation, but also imposes strict limitations on the sale and marketing of these dangerous weapons in Maryland.

Baltimore officials claim it includes the strictest restrictions ever imposed in a ghost gun lawsuit.

Here’s the breakdown:

Polymer80 , the company behind the lawsuit, is barred from selling or advertising ghost guns in the state.

, the company behind the lawsuit, is in the state. Dealers in neighboring states can’t sell ghost guns to Maryland residents anymore.

can’t sell ghost guns to Maryland residents anymore. Polymer80 must actively discourage sales to Marylanders through website warnings and dealer contracts.

to Marylanders through website warnings and dealer contracts. Promotional activities and customer support for ghost guns are off-limits in Maryland.

According to the mayor’s office, Baltimore police seized 462 ghost guns in 2023. BPD has already seized 43 ghost guns to date this year. An increase of 30% compared to this time last year.

Stressing the prevalence of gun violence and the danger of ghost guns, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott stated that 90% of homicides in the city involve firearms, with ghost guns posing a significant challenge.