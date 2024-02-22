Artificial Testicles: Scientists unveil a potential game-changer for male infertility.

CLOSE
THE BUZZ!
Lab grows artificial testicles as step toward treating male infertility
First up.
These scientists are nuts. More specifically, they are creating them.
Researches have created tiny, artificial testicles in a lab! These “organoids,” grown from real mouse testis, might hold the key to helping men struggling with infertility.
That’s right, researchers at Bar-Ilan University in Israel are pioneering this exciting research. They see these lab-grown testicles as a powerful tool for understanding how testicles work and develop, which could pave the way for new treatments for both infertility and sexual development disorders.
This research could be a game-changer for millions, especially with one in twelve men worldwide facing infertility.
These are not your supermarket nuts. That’s for sure.
The finding of this study were recently published in the International Journal of Biological Sciences.
Source: WBAL
More from Magic 95.9
-
Wendy Williams’ Family Gives Detailed Account Of Her “Heartbreaking” Downward Spiral
-
Our Favorite Super Bowl Memes, Moments, Music and Random MESS
-
Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan Reportedly Break Up, X Reacts
-
Mike Epps Calls Shannon Sharpe “Madea’s Sister” Amid Beef Over ‘Club Shay Shay’ Invite
-
"Health is Wealth" - Ask The Experts Podcast 12/16/23
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: Tyre Nichols Fallout
-
D.L. Hughley Responds to Moniques Interview on Club Shay Shay
-
Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice Awards