Not So Friendly Skies: Man Attacks Another Passenger With Make Shift Weapon During Flight.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Alaska Airlines flyer allegedly stabbed fellow passenger during Vegas-bound flight: ‘Planned on killing him’

Lastly,

Flying is becoming more and more dangerous these days. One reason, passengers.

A shocking incident unfolded on an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Las Vegas where a passenger allegedly planned and executed a violent attack on another man mid-air!

Julio Alvarez Lopez, described as acting fidgety throughout the flight, reportedly went berserk after returning from a long bathroom break. He lunged at the man across the aisle, punching and even attempting to stab him in the eye with a makeshift weapon – a pen wrapped in rubber bands!

The victim’s wife tried to intervene, but the man reportedly struck her too, leaving the couple’s 7-year-old son terrified. Witnesses described the scene as chaotic, with blood “everywhere.” Thankfully, the flight crew and a law enforcement officer onboard managed to restrain him before further harm could be done.

Upon landing, the man confessed to planning the attack, claiming he felt “chased by the mafia” and targeted the victim despite never meeting him.

A federal grand jury has indicted him on assault charges, and he’s due back in court next month.

Friendly skies my behind. It’s like fight club, in the sky edition.

Stay aware, even in the air.