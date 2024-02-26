Are You’re Snacks Watching You: Facial Recognition Software In Vending Machines

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A college is removing its vending machines after a student discovered they were using facial recognition technology

Vending machines that watch you.

That’s exactly what happened to students at the University of Waterloo in Canada, thanks to some suspicious vending machines.

It all started when a student spotted an error message on one of the campus vending machines mentioning “ FacialRecognition.App.exe .”

This sparked an investigation by a student journalist who found out the machines use facial recognition technology, but the companies involved claim it doesn’t store pictures or identify individuals. They say it just detects faces to activate the purchase interface.

Well students still didn’t feel safe and the university not wanting to take any chances, so they’re removing the machines and disabling the software.

Wow, it make s you think who else and what else is watching you.

