New Survey: Which Cities Offer the Best Quality of Life in the U.S.? See the Top 10

These are the 10 U.S. cities with the best quality of life—none are in Florida
-
Safety: Crime rates in the area
-
Education: Quality of schools and opportunities
-
Well-being: Overall happiness and satisfaction of residents
-
Commuting: Ease of getting around
-
Healthcare: Access to quality medical care
-
Environment: Air quality and potential for natural disasters
10 best U.S. cities for quality of life
-
Ann Arbor, Mich. with a quality of life score of 7.9
-
Boulder, Colo.
-
Madison, Wis.
-
San Jose, Calif.
-
Portland, Maine
-
Boston, Mass.
-
Green Bay, Wis.
-
Hartford, Conn.
-
Rochester, N.Y.
-
Trenton, N.J.
-
