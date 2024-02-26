New Survey: Which Cities Offer the Best Quality of Life in the U.S.? See the Top 10

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

These are the 10 U.S. cities with the best quality of life—none are in Florida

U.S. News & World Report released their annual rankings of the best U.S. cities for quality of life, and surprisingly, Florida – often associated with retirement – didn’t secure any spots in the top 10.

So, what makes a city rank high on this list? U.S. News used data from a recent public survey to determine the best places to live overall. and considered factors like:

Safety: Crime rates in the area

Education: Quality of schools and opportunities

Well-being: Overall happiness and satisfaction of residents

Commuting: Ease of getting around

Healthcare: Access to quality medical care

Environment: Air quality and potential for natural disasters

So which cities made the list:

10 best U.S. cities for quality of life

Ann Arbor, Mich. with a quality of life score of 7.9 Boulder, Colo. Madison, Wis. San Jose, Calif. Portland, Maine Boston, Mass. Green Bay, Wis. Hartford, Conn. Rochester, N.Y. Trenton, N.J.

Washington D.C. was number 1 2. And No Maryland city was in the top 25.

Who knew Maryland and Florida had some things in common.