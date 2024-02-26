Listen Live
New Survey: Which Cities Offer the Best Quality of Life in the U.S.? See the Top 10

Published on February 26, 2024

These are the 10 U.S. cities with the best quality of life—none are in Florida

Lastly,
U.S. News & World Report released their annual rankings of the best U.S. cities for quality of life, and surprisingly, Florida – often associated with retirement – didn’t secure any spots in the top 10.
So, what makes a city rank high on this list? U.S. News  used data from a recent public survey to determine the best places to live overall. and considered factors like:
  • Safety: Crime rates in the area
  • Education: Quality of schools and opportunities
  • Well-being: Overall happiness and satisfaction of residents
  • Commuting: Ease of getting around
  • Healthcare: Access to quality medical care
  • Environment: Air quality and potential for natural disasters
So which cities made the list:

10 best U.S. cities for quality of life

  1. Ann Arbor, Mich. with a quality of life score of 7.9
  2. Boulder, Colo.
  3. Madison, Wis.
  4. San Jose, Calif.
  5. Portland, Maine
  6. Boston, Mass.
  7. Green Bay, Wis.
  8. Hartford, Conn.
  9. Rochester, N.Y.
  10. Trenton, N.J.
Washington D.C. was number 1 2. And No Maryland city was in the top 25.
Who knew Maryland and Florida had some things in common.
Source: CNBC

