“BLKFAM: Revolutionizing Family Streaming with the First Black-Focused Platform”

BLKFAM DEBUTS AS 1ST BLACK-FOCUSED FAMILY STREAMING PLATFORM

Calling all Black families! There’s a new streaming service in town, and it’s designed just for you. BLKFAM offers authentic, inclusive content that celebrates Black culture and experiences.

The new platform, backed by Whoopi Goldberg, was launched by media veteran Larry Adams, who said, “Black culture and content is so often stereotyped, siloed or written off – so I wanted to create a platform where my kids and I can be entertained without having to face those same daily biases.” He added. “By curating authentic, data-backed content primarily from Black storytellers, we’ve built an inclusive service where Black families especially can feel holistically represented.”

BLKFAM aims to fill the gap for Black viewers who often feel misrepresented in mainstream media. Over 1,000 hours of diverse animation, original shows, documentaries, and more, you’ll find content that entertains, educates, and empowers everyone in the family.

You can stream it on iOS, Android, Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio, and LG.

