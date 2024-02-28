Bank Of America Partners With CIAA To Provide Scholarships To HBCU Students

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

As The CIAA Tournament week unfolds in Baltimore, it spotlights the need to support these historic institutions even more.

The CIAA and Bank of America announced that they are partnering for a scholarship to provide to HBCU students.

“The CIAA Is a special tournament. You know, it is the first, oldest African American tournament and honoring our student-athletes, said Janet Currie, with Bank of America. “The HBCUs are an integral part of educating our students. And so, Bank of America is contributing to that scholarship fund, which you can also do as well. We know that students should be able to graduate despite not having every penny.”

“We know that we must Invest in our communities because we are our communities,” Currie added. “I know that it means so much to me because every single day that I was on that campus it was instilled in me that I was destined for greatness. So it gave me not only strong academics but incredible confidence, an incredible sense of history and pride in that, and it just prepared me, really quite frankly, for where I am today.”

For more information on the scholarship and CIAA news, click here.

