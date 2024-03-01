Victoria Monét Rocks A Mullet On The Cover Of DAZED Magazine

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Victoria Monét is the latest star to grace the cover of DAZED magazine — and the 34-year-old singer and songwriter rocked a stylish mullet for the big occasion. Inside her new feature, the “On My Mama” singer gushed about becoming a Grammy winner after years of working behind the scenes in the music industry.

Created courtesy of hairstylist Davontae’ Washington, Victoria flaunted a short layered mullet adorned with blonde highlights in the back of her hair. The rocker chic look complemented the Atlanta native’s beautiful face and natural makeup. She pulled the sexy look together with a crimson-purple lingerie dress that featured floral embellishments and bows.

Victoria Monet Wears A Mullet for her ‘Victorious’ DAZED cover.

Victoria — who won three Grammys thanks to her debut studio album Jaguar II in February — gushed about finally gaining the recognition she deserves while chatting with DAZED. Victoria worked behind the scenes for years, writing songs for stars like Ariana Grande, Chloe x Halle, and even T.I.

“It’s so surreal – everyone keeps calling me ‘Grammy award-winning Victoria’ now,” the star told the outlet a few days after her historic Grammy sweep. “It’s like my title has changed. It’s going to take some time to sink in, after all these years.”

Interestingly, the R&B crooner never thought that she would become a singer onstage. She had dreams of becoming a backup dancer as a child.

“I always knew that I wanted to be on stages but I was a little bit too shy to really sing like that,” she said. “I used to think, one day I’m gonna dance with Beyoncé, I’m gonna dance for Janet Jackson,” the mother of one recalled.

Well, we’re glad she decided to pursue singing because her talent is truly unmatched!

Beyoncé and Cardi B rocked mullets, too.

Victoria’s stunning mullet comes just days after Beyoncé flaunted the unique style on the cover of CR Fashion Book. The star — who recently launched her haircare brand Cécred — appeared on the forthcoming issue of CR Fashion Book wearing a Black mullet that featured tasseled bangs. Mullets are typically short in the back, but the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer opted to keep the back of her hair long. She styled the beautiful look with a tight corset and graphic t-shirt.

While chatting with the fashion publication, Beyoncé said she always dreamed of wearing a mullet as a young adult, but her mother, Tina Knowles, wasn’t having it.

“I always wanted an asymmetrical cut in the ’90s, but my mother wouldn’t let me do it. So I’m having the time of my life at this shoot,” she beamed.

In February 2023, Cardi B rocked a mullet to the 2023 pre-Grammy Gala. Collaborating with the renowned hairstylist Tokyo Stylez, the rapper unveiled her daring chocolate-brown mane on the red carpet, opting for a wig from Wig Dealer rather than undergoing an actual chop. Injecting her signature flair, she adorned the mullet with slick bangs and exaggerated sideburns, adding a unique twist to the traditional style.





