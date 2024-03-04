The University of Maryland announced that it has ordered fraternities and sororities on campus to suspend social and recruitment activities after the school received multiple reports of unsafe activities.
A letter was sent from the university to fraternities and sororities saying they believe “multiple chapters within the Interfraternity Council (IFC) and Panhellenic Council (PHA) have been conducting activities that have threatened the safety and well-being of members of the University community.”
According to the school, the suspension applies to all organizations affiliated with the College Park campus’ Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic Council, which represent 21 fraternities and 16 sororities.
Additionally, the letter says the suspension will be in place indefinitely while an investigation takes place. Fraternities and sororities are barred from any contact with new or prospective members, and barred from hosting any events where alcohol is present/
The letter continues by saying that current members of the fraternities and sororities are not permitted to contact any new member or prospective new member.
The university will inform the organizations about their decision after the investigation is completed.
University of Maryland Suspends Fraternities & Sororities Pending Investigation Into ‘Unsafe’ Activities was originally published on 92q.com
