New Study: Women you May Not Want To Live In These States.

Published on March 5, 2024

The worst US states for women in 2024, ranked

Lastly,
It’s Women’s History Month, and WalletHub’s report ranks the best and worst states for women in 2024.
Factors included earnings, unemployment rates, and abortion policies. “Red” states tend to rank lower.
Here is the top ten:
  1. Oklahoma -ranked as the worst state in the country for women, with the lowest score for women’s healthcare and safety and the second-lowest ranking in women’s economic and social well-being. also ranks as the state with the most reported instances of domestic violence against women,
  2. Louisiana
  3. Mississippi
  4. Alabama
  5. Texas
  6. Arkansas
  7. West Virginia
  8. Wyoming
  9. Georgia
  10. Missouri
Check out the full report: Wallet Hub

