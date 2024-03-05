New Study: Women you May Not Want To Live In These States.

THE BUZZ!
The worst US states for women in 2024, ranked
-
Oklahoma -ranked as the worst state in the country for women, with the lowest score for women’s healthcare and safety and the second-lowest ranking in women’s economic and social well-being. also ranks as the state with the most reported instances of domestic violence against women,
-
Louisiana
-
Mississippi
-
Alabama
-
Texas
-
Arkansas
-
West Virginia
-
Wyoming
-
Georgia
-
Missouri
-
Wendy Williams’ Family Gives Detailed Account Of Her “Heartbreaking” Downward Spiral
-
Bravo Fans React To Porsha Williams Filing For Divorce From Simon Guobadia After 15 Months Of Marriage
-
Ayesha Curry Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 4
-
Michael Regan Is Confirmed To Become Leader Of The EPA
-
You Care: Meek Mill & DJ Akademiks Beefing Thanks To Diddy Lawsuit, X Chimes In With Slander
-
A King Can Rest: Jam Master Jay Killers Have Finally Been Convicted After 22 Years
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: Tyre Nichols Fallout
-
"Health is Wealth" - Ask The Experts Podcast 12/16/23