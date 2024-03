New Study: Women you May Not Want To Live In These States.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The worst US states for women in 2024, ranked

It’s Women’s History Month, and WalletHub’s report ranks the best and worst states for women in 2024.

Factors included earnings, unemployment rates, and abortion policies. “Red” states tend to rank lower.

Here is the top ten:

Oklahoma -ranked as the worst state in the country for women, with the lowest score for women’s healthcare and safety and the second-lowest ranking in women’s economic and social well-being. also ranks as the state with the most reported instances of domestic violence against women, Louisiana Mississippi Alabama Texas Arkansas West Virginia Wyoming Georgia Missouri