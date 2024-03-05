Listen Live
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [3-5-2024]

Published on March 5, 2024

Buy Black B'More DL GIF

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Party360 Entertainment

Business Description: “At Party360, the fun starts here!”

Business Website: https://www.party360.com

Nails By Sharmie

Business Description: “Let Sharmie bless your hands and your heart.”

Business Website: https://linktr.ee/Nailsbysharmie

Farm To Temple

Business Description: “Farm to Temple is Baltimore’s ready to eat meal prep and delivery company. Delicious, portioned out and seasoned right! Order by Friday at 8PM for FREE delivery on Sundays.”

Business Website: https://www.farmtotemple.com

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED! 

 

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [3-5-2024]  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

