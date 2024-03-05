Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

In May 2021, a group of men clad in tactical vests with “police” written on them drove to Edgewood in Harford County in search of another man.

Around midnight, the group, driving a car equipped with police lights, used those lights to pull over that man under the guise of arresting him for an outstanding warrant, according to court records. Stepping out of the car with firearms, the group grabbed the man, duct taped his eyes and mouth, bound his feet and put him in the back of their car.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Baltimore-area men impersonated cops, tortured carjacking victims