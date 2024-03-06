Listen Live
Greek Life On Pause At University of Maryland Campus After Hazing probe

Published on March 6, 2024

‘Effective immediately’: University of Maryland frats, sororities suspended amid hazing probe

First up.
The University of Maryland is investigating potential hazing within fraternities and sororities, leading to a halt on all Greek life activities until further notice.
While details are limited, officials met with Greek life leaders and warned them that further misconduct could result in suspension. Unfortunately, additional incidents were reported, prompting a full investigation and immediate suspension of all new member activities.

This suspension extends to social events, too. All fraternities and sororities are prohibited from hosting any on- or off-campus gatherings involving alcohol. Additionally, current members cannot contact potential new members through any means, including in person, via phone, email, social media, or even through a third party.
The university emphasized that any violation of these guidelines will have disciplinary consequences.
A final decision on the future of Greek life at the university will be made after the investigation concludes.
And this comes a week after the University of Virginia suspended recruit activities for its 30 fraternities.
We’ll see what happens to Greek life at University of Maryland.
Source: USA Today

