Here’s How Some Students In Howard County Can Get Help With Rent Costs

Some students in Howard County are eligible to get assistance making ends meet.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced a new student Rental Subsidy Program that offers Howard County community college students who already have housing, assistance with rent costs.

“Howard County residents are currently feeling the direct impacts of our local, regional, and national housing crisis. One of our most impacted groups are our students, and there is no better time than right now to ensure they have access to affordable and quality rental units,” Ball said. “Thanks to our efforts through our HOME initiative, we are taking the necessary steps to ensure all our residents are afforded the opportunity to pursue their higher educational dreams, while holding on to the comfort of knowing they have a roof over their head and a place to call home. As our young scholars advance their education and prepare for the future, we are expanding efforts to meet their housing needs and help them succeed.”

To qualify, students must be enrolled in the fall and spring semesters, be in good academic standing, and make 60% less than the median income in the area.

If you think you may qualify, contact HCC’s Office of Financial Aid Services by emailing finaid@howardcc.edu or calling 443-518-1260.

