KY Senate OKs child support for unborn children to cover pregnancy costs.

First up.

How early is too early for child support? Or is it ever too early.

The Kentucky Senate passed a bill allowing pregnant parents to seek child support from the other parent to cover pregnancy expenses. This means the other parent could be ordered to pay for things like medical bills and prenatal care.

The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate passed Senate Bill 110, granting the right to seek and claim child support for unborn children.

The bill gained bipartisan support and was swiftly passed with a vote of 36-2. And is now heading to the House for consideration.

Under the bill, a parent can seek retroactive child support to cover pregnancy expenses until one year after the child’s birth.

And this is similar to some other states like an already-existing Georgia law that allow petitioners to seek child support dating back to the time of conception.