Viola Davis is now a Barbie girl in a Barbie world

Barbie just got some more color.

That’s because this Women’s History Month, Barbie is honoring amazing women who inspire others, and Viola Davis is one of them!

The award-winning actress is now part of the Barbie family with a one-of-a-kind doll designed to celebrate her achievements.

The doll was meticulously crafted to embody each role model’s unique essence. Her special doll is dressed in a black evening gown and rocks a curly afro hairstyle, inspired by Viola Davis’ 2018 Golden Globes look.

And this isn’t just a doll; it’s a tribute to Davis’ success. Also a way to inspire young girls to dream big and achieve anything they set their minds to.

Now, Viola’s specific doll isn’t available for purchase, but you can get your hands on a special 65th-anniversary Barbie for $60.