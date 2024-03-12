Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [3-12-2024]

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Crown Collective Group – eXp Realty
Business Description: “”Turning Dreams Into Doorways – Your Journey Home Starts Here!”
Business Website: IG: @carlenesellsrealestate
XPOSE Fitness
Jet Set Shoe Service
Business Description: “If Your Shoes Ain’t Becoming to you, You Should Be Coming To Us.”
Business Website: Location: 6411 Winsor Mill Rd, Gywnn Oak, MD (Side Entrance)
