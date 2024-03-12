Listen Live
Local

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [3-12-2024]

Published on March 12, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Buy Black B'More DL GIF

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Crown Collective Group – eXp Realty

Business Description: “”Turning Dreams Into Doorways – Your Journey Home Starts Here!”

Business Website: IG: @carlenesellsrealestate

XPOSE Fitness

Business Description: “Xpose your inner diva!”
Business Website: www.xposefitness.com

Jet Set Shoe Service

Business Description: “If Your Shoes Ain’t Becoming to you, You Should Be Coming To Us.”

Business Website: Location: 6411 Winsor Mill Rd, Gywnn Oak, MD (Side Entrance)

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED! 

 

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [3-12-2024]  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Local

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [3-12-2024]

Cut 4 Health - University of Maryland/Pro Change Behavior Systems, Inc
Ask The Experts

“Health is Wealth” – Ask The Experts Podcast 12/16/23

Nominate A Woman For Inspire HER!
Contests

Nominate A Woman For Our 2024 Inspire Her Awards! [Register Here]

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Andy Paladino Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast 12/30/23 – Back to the Basics

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast – 1/13/24

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor – 2/10/24 Podcast

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast – 2/3/24

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask The Financial Advisor Podcast – 2/17/24

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close