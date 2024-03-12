One Infected Kid’s Hospital Visit Exposes Hundreds To Infectious Disease

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

300 people possibly exposed to measles after infected child visits California hospital

In a case of what one person does can affect many.

A hospital in California had a measles scare after a child with the contagious disease visited an urgent care center, potentially exposing hundreds of people.

Now health officials are racing to track down over 300 of the people who may have been exposed to the infectious disease. Those who are at risk include any unvaccinated individuals who were at UC Davis hospital between noon and 5 pm on March 5th.

To reduce further outbreaks, The County’s Public Health Officer said in a statement, “Please do not go directly to the emergency Department as that could increase spread and put others at risk.”

Also, pregnant women and people with compromised immune systems can also suffer more severely.

