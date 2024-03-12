Listen Live
One Infected Kid’s Hospital Visit Exposes Hundreds To Infectious Disease

Published on March 12, 2024

300 people possibly exposed to measles after infected child visits California hospital

Lastly,
In a case of what one person does can affect many.
A hospital in California had a measles scare after a child with the contagious disease visited an urgent care center, potentially exposing hundreds of people.
Now health officials are racing to track down over 300 of the people who may have been exposed to the infectious disease. Those who are at risk include any unvaccinated individuals who were at UC Davis hospital between noon and 5 pm on March 5th.

To reduce further outbreaks, The County’s Public Health Officer said in a statement, “Please do not go directly to the emergency Department as that could increase spread and put others at risk.”
Measles can be deadly. Symptoms develop 7-14 days after initial exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Also, pregnant women and people with compromised immune systems can also suffer more severely.
So crazy, you go to get something fixed and end up coming home with something else.
You got to be careful in these streets and in these hospitals.
Source: NY Post

