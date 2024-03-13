Listen Live
Local

Offset Surprises Students At Dunbar High School In Baltimore With Gift Cards & Groceries

Published on March 13, 2024

2023 GQ Men Of The Year - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Ahead of his show in Silver Spring for his Set It Off tour, Offset surprised some special students at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Baltimore.

The rapper recognized select students at the school for their hard work. He also highlighted a senior, Caden Bowie, who was accepted into over 40 colleges!

Offset also helped bag and distribute more than $30K worth of groceries to students and their families.

Shoutout to the “WORTH IT” rapper for making students in Baltimore feel good ahead and showing much love.

The post Offset Surprises Students At Dunbar High School In Baltimore With Gift Cards & Groceries appeared first on 92 Q.

