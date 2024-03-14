Listen Live
Baltimore County Is Activating Six New Speed Cameras

Published on March 14, 2024

Speed Camera Technology

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

You might want to slow down because Baltimore County is cracking down even more! The police department announced that there will be six new speed cameras activated next week in five school zones. Beginning Monday, March 18th for the first 30 days drivers will get warnings instead of citations for driving 12 miles per hour or more over the limit.

Per the Baltimore County Gov website,

Speed cameras remain in use during these hours throughout the summer months and on other weekdays when school is not in session. The need for motorists to drive carefully in school zones exists even when schools are not in session because school sites are used for summer school, recreation and parks activities, summer athletics and other child-oriented activities.

Check out the list of new camera locations below,

  • Lamb of God School, 4400 block of Ridge Avenue (eastbound)
  • The Jemicy School, 11200 block of Garrison Forest Road (north and southbound)
  • Scotts Branch Elementary School, 3600 block of Rolling Road (northbound)
  • Notre Dame Preparatory School, 800 block of Hampton Lane (eastbound)
  • Perry Hall Middle School, 4300 block of Ebenezer Road (eastbound)

