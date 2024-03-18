Listen Live
Bruno Mars: From 24K Magic to Allegedly 50 Million in Debt?

Published on March 18, 2024

THE BUZZ!

Here’s How Much Bruno Mars Reportedly Owes In Alleged Gambling Debt At Las Vegas’s MGM Casino

First up.
Who knew Bruno Mars, the Super Bowl halftime show-headlining superstar, might be entangled with the MGM casino giant?
Apparently, according to a source (though take it with a grain of salt for now!), Bruno has racked up a massive $50 million gambling debt at MGM during his Las Vegas residency.  That’s a ton of money, even for a mega-star!  The source even claims MGM basically “owns” Bruno because of this debt.
Here’s the thing: even if this is true, Bruno might still be okay. His residency deal reportedly pays him a ton, like $90 million a year, and he just opened a fancy new cocktail lounge, The Pinky Ring, at another MGM property. So, even with a supposed gambling debt, Bruno could come out alright.
No official response from Bruno’s team yet, but we’ll keep you posted.
I wouldn’t want to see my Bruno singing and performing for poker chips.
Big risk, big reward. $50 million in debt, that can have you smoking out the window.
Source: Yahoo

Bruno Mars: From 24K Magic to Allegedly 50 Million in Debt?

