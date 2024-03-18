Listen Live
There's a Pill for Almost Everything, One for Exercise is Even Closer.

Published on March 18, 2024

'For People Who Are Lazy Like Myself'—Pill for Exercise a Step Closer

Imagine not having to go to the gym, or even workout at home and still get the benefits as if you did, by taking a pill.
Researchers are developing new chemicals that could be taken as a pill and have the same effects on your muscles as a workout.

Exercise triggers metabolic changes in the muscles by activating specialized proteins called estrogen-related receptors (ERRs), which come in three types. The compound they developed is capable of activating all three types of ERR, thus mimicking the effects of exercise on these proteins.
And things are moving along. Tests on mice showed an increase in fatigue-resistant muscle fibers, and improved endurance when exercising.
Now, the pill isn't meant to replace exercise entirely. But it could be a huge help for people who can't exercise. Also the potential to be used to fight conditions like declining kidney function, heart failure, obesity, or even Alzheimer's.
This could be a game-changer but I'm thinking what are the side effects.
Source: Newsweek

