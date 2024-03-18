Listen Live
Odell Beckham Jr. bids farewell to Baltimore after year with Ravens: ‘I appreciate the Flock’

Published on March 18, 2024

Baltimore Ravens v San Francisco 49ers

Source: Robin Alam/ISI Photos / Getty

Former Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. shared an apparent farewell message Sunday to Baltimore, writing on Instagram that he did “everything I could with the opportunities I had.”

Beckham, who was released last week in a team-friendly cost-cutting move, signed a $15 million deal with the Ravens last offseason, an important addition in the team’s pursuit of an extension with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Odell Beckham Jr. bids farewell to Baltimore after year with Ravens: ‘I appreciate the Flock’

 

