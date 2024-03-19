Mom Left 18 Month Old Daughter Alone At Home Gets Life Sentence

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Ohio mom who left 1-year-old daughter alone to go on vacation sentenced to life in prison

A 32 year old Mother in Ohio was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole. That’s because she left her 16-month-old daughter alone in a playpen for 10 days.

During those 10 days, the Mother went on vacation to Detroit and Puerto Rico. When she returned she found her daughter not breathing and called 911. Emergency responders found the child was “extremely dehydrated” and pronounced her dead shortly after they arrived.

The medical examiner’s office conducted an autopsy and confirmed that the infant died of starvation and severe dehydration.

She pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and child endangerment, She also expressed that she struggled with depression and related mental health issues, and said she has prayed daily for forgiveness.

The judge in the case called her actions the ultimate betrayal. Saying, “Just as you didn’t let Jailyn out of her confinement, so too you should spend the rest of your life in a cell without freedom,” Adding,. “The only difference will be, the prison will at least feed you and give you liquid that you denied her.”