New Lawsuit: R Kelly Versus The United States Government:

R. Kelly is suing the United States government to return his commissary cash, following a legal decision in favor of an alleged victim, Heather Williams, who was granted access to his label’s funds.

The action comes from an order issued by the Illinois Supreme Court in March 2023 allowing Williams to access Kelly’s $1.5 million funds.

Kelley is challenging his conviction and the government’s confiscation of his Bureau of Prisons commissary account to pay financial penalties.

In addition to this case, Heather Williams won a civil action against Kelly in 2020, saying he forced her into a sexual relationship when she was 16.

So R. Kelly is in need of some money on his books.