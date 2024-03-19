A Wild Insurance Scam Gone Wrong: Dude Loses Legs (and Money)

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A student persuaded by his friend to get his legs amputated for a $1.3 million insurance scam wound up getting only $7,200 that he now has to return: prosecutors

Many people who are struggling financially have spent time considering how to get large sums of money quickly.

Like this student who listened to his friend into pulling off an insurance scam.

He convinced the friend to soak his legs in dry ice for 10 hours causing frostbite so bad that he’d need a double amputation and collect a $1.3 million dollars insurance payout.

But things didn’t go according to plan. Doctors saw right through their scheme.

A few giveaways: no sock marks, perfectly symmetrical injuries which are uncommon for frostbite, and the weather that time of year was not cold enough.

An investigation led to the arrest of the two individuals. They now face charges of fraud and aiding and abetting serious injury and face up to ten years in prison or a $37,000 fine.

They miss out on the huge money. However, one suffers far greater losses. The young man had his legs amputated below the calves.

Some friends are not friends. Making him a friend was a bad choice