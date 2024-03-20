Listen Live
News

California Pastor Arrested in Murder-for-Hire Plot Against Daughter’s Boyfriend

Published on March 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

California church pastor Samuel Pasillas allegedly paid hitman $40K to kill daughter’s boyfriend in murder-for-hire plot

First up.
A California pastor is facing serious charges after allegedly hiring hitmen to kill his daughter’s boyfriend.
The 47 year old pastor and Father is accused of paying men nearly $40,000 to murder his daughter’s boyfriend in October 2023.
The victim, who survived the shooting, was allegedly pursued and ambushed while driving. He was hit numerous times but managed to drive to a nearby hospital.
A motive was not revealed but authorities say he could have been driven by his religion and beliefs to hire the hitmen.
Evidence found by the police connected the attackers to the preacher.

Related Stories

He was arrested and charged with solicitation for murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, and assault with a deadly weapon, all of which are felonies.
The pastor has pleaded not guilty on all counts. Another person, believed to be one of the gunmen, was also apprehended and charged. Both are being imprisoned in a Detention Center on $1 million bails.
The person you’re dating might not be crazy, but there parents could be.
That’s scary.
Source: NY Post

RELATED TAGS

headlines Interesting Headlines News Ryan Da Lion the buzz The Lion's Den

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
The Buzz
News

California Pastor Arrested in Murder-for-Hire Plot Against Daughter’s Boyfriend

Cut 4 Health - University of Maryland/Pro Change Behavior Systems, Inc
Ask The Experts

“Health is Wealth” – Ask The Experts Podcast 12/16/23

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Andy Paladino Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast 12/30/23 – Back to the Basics

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast – 2/3/24

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor – 2/10/24 Podcast

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast – 1/13/24

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask The Financial Advisor Podcast – 1/29/24

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask The Financial Advisor Podcast – 2/17/24

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close