California Pastor Arrested in Murder-for-Hire Plot Against Daughter’s Boyfriend

California church pastor Samuel Pasillas allegedly paid hitman $40K to kill daughter’s boyfriend in murder-for-hire plot

A California pastor is facing serious charges after allegedly hiring hitmen to kill his daughter’s boyfriend.

The 47 year old pastor and Father is accused of paying men nearly $40,000 to murder his daughter’s boyfriend in October 2023.

The victim, who survived the shooting, was allegedly pursued and ambushed while driving. He was hit numerous times but managed to drive to a nearby hospital.

A motive was not revealed but authorities say he could have been driven by his religion and beliefs to hire the hitmen.

Evidence found by the police connected the attackers to the preacher.

He was arrested and charged with solicitation for murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, and assault with a deadly weapon, all of which are felonies.

The pastor has pleaded not guilty on all counts. Another person, believed to be one of the gunmen, was also apprehended and charged. Both are being imprisoned in a Detention Center on $1 million bails.

The person you’re dating might not be crazy, but there parents could be.

That’s scary.