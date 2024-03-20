300,000 Condoms: Love is back in the air at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Athletes Will Be Provided With 300,000 Condoms at 2024 Paris Olympics as Intimacy Ban Is Lifted

Next,

The Olympics are back for 2024 and so is the love, cuddling, mingling, and even more.

The Olympics intimacy ban is being lifted. A ban that was put in place back in 2021 at The Tokyo games in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Back then athletes were asked to wear masks and go through routine health checks. They were also prevented from giving hugs or handshakes.

Not anymore, athletes are now able to mingle free. And with an estimated 9,000 athletes staying in the Olympic village, there will be a lot of protection to go around. The village will be stocked with over 300,000 condoms. That’s enough for two per athlete, for every day of the games.

Now two a days could have a whole other meaning.

The giving out of condoms started at the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, South Korea, in an effort to raise awareness about HIV and other STDs.

Who knew that much love was going down at the Olympic games.