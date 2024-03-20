World Happiness Report: America drops out of top 20 for The First Time.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

U.S. Falls Out of Top 20 Happiest Countries for the First Time Ever

Lastly,

It seems there are a lot less smiling faces in America. That’s because for the first time ever in the history of The World’s Happiness Report The Unites States has not ranked in the top twenty of the world’s happiest countries.

Out of the more than 140 nations surveyed, the U.S. landed in 23rd place, compared to 15th place in 2023. While the U.S. is still in the top 10 happiest countries for those 60 years old and above, its overall ranking fell due to a significant decline in the reported well-being of Americans under 30.

Turns out, young Americans (under 30) are reporting feeling significantly less happy than previous years. Millennials, in particular, seem to be getting less happy as they get older.

Globally, people between the ages of 15 and 24 typically report greater life satisfaction than older adults. But the 2024 report finds that the gap is shrinking in Europe, and has reversed in North America. The data differs with reports of life satisfaction between 2006 and 2010, when the younger generation in North America were just as happy as older folks.

That is a true sign of the times. Technology is improving and getting better but it looks like our young folks are not.

We need to pay attention.