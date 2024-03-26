The Francis Scott Key bridge toppled into the Patapsco River early Tuesday after being struck by a cargo ship that had lost power, and rescue teams were frantically searching for six members of a construction crew believed to have fallen into the waters below.
Authorities said the ship was departing the Inner Harbor around 1:30 a.m. when it struck a column of the 1.6-mile-long bridge. Dramatic video showed the ship’s lights shutting off and flickering before making contact with the bridge, which buckled and collapsed.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Key Bridge collapse: Cargo ship sent mayday call before collision; construction crew missing
-
"Health is Wealth" - Ask The Experts Podcast 12/16/23
-
Real Housewives Of Potomac Star Karen Huger Charged With DUI After Scary Car Crash
-
Andy Paladino Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast 12/30/23 - Back to the Basics
-
Bobby Brown And Wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown Receive Honorary Degrees From Leaders Esteem University In Texas
-
Diddy’s LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement
-
Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast - 2/3/24
-
Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Spark Dating Rumors, Social Media Reacts
-
Ask the Financial Advisor - 2/10/24 Podcast