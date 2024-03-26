President Joe Biden pledged Tuesday that the federal government will pay for the entire cost of rebuilding the Francis Scott Key Bridge that collapsed into the Patapsco River after being struck by a massive cargo ship.
“It is my intention that the federal government will pay for the entire cost of reconstructing that bridge, and I expect the Congress to support my effort,” Biden said.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Biden pledges to cover ‘entire cost’ of rebuilding the Key Bridge
