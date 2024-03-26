Listen Live
Biden pledges to cover ‘entire cost’ of rebuilding the Key Bridge

Published on March 26, 2024

President Biden Delivers Remarks At The White House On The Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse

Source: Alex Wong / Getty

President Joe Biden pledged Tuesday that the federal government will pay for the entire cost of rebuilding the Francis Scott Key Bridge that collapsed into the Patapsco River after being struck by a massive cargo ship.

“It is my intention that the federal government will pay for the entire cost of reconstructing that bridge, and I expect the Congress to support my effort,” Biden said.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Biden pledges to cover ‘entire cost’ of rebuilding the Key Bridge

 

