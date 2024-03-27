Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The bodies of two people were recovered from the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse site Wednesday afternoon, according to two sources with knowledge of the operation.

Two sources with knowledge of the development who were not authorized to speak publicly said the men had been located inside of a vehicle and were brought to shore. Additional information was not immediately available.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Sources: Two bodies recovered from Key Bridge collapse site