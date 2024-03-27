Premiere: Rudy Currence Gives Glory To God’s Priceless Love In His Music Video For “Ransom”

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

After getting his start as a Southern-bred, one-named R&B/soul crooner in the late ’90s and early 2000s, Rudy Currence made a revitalizing change in his career during the 2010s that saw his music shift more in the lane of gospel and Christian contemporary. Since then, the veteran singer/songwriter has been GRAMMY-nominated, GMA Dove-awarded and topped the Billboard Gospel Airplay chart on more than one occasion.

It looks like he may be celebrating yet another hit in the very near future if all goes to plan by the looks of his new music video for “Ransom,” which we’re premiering right here today!

Vocally serenading with a powerful message to match, “Ransom” puts God’s love in a metaphorical sense that many will be able to relate to. The power and conviction in Rudy’s voice is enough to move even the roughest and toughest of spirits, especially with the nuances of his high notes and brevity in his lower tones. The video itself is subdued in nature, opting for a bare desert setting that ironically depicts the massiveness of God’s love from a visual perspective. Overall, the natural approach puts the focus primarily on the lyrical content and core message delivered with “Ransom.”

The song is lifted from his 2023 album Stained Glass Windows, a project gospel fans haven’t been able to get enough of since its release last April. You might even remember the video premiere on The Nightly Spirit for his Chrisette Michele-assisted single “No Greater Love (link above), which hit .1 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart and peaked within the top 20 on Hot Gospel Songs.

Watch the new music video for “Ransom” by Rudy Currence below, and go listen his album Stained Glass Windows right now on your preferred streaming platform:

